RSHS and GRHS Make-A-Wish events and fund raisers start

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb, 13, 2020) — The Make A Wish campaigns for both high schools in Rock Springs and Green River are now underway. A variety of fund-raising events will take place over the next two-weeks. The public will also be able to bid on auction items donated by area businesses during scheduled athletic events.

Advertisement

Last year, the two schools combined to raise over $75,000 with Rock Springs High School winning the school competition with over $45,500 raised. This year’s winner will be announced at the Rock Springs/Green River basketball games on Thursday, February 27 in Green River.

Green River High School will start their fund raising events tonight with a Corn Hole Tournament from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Green River High School. Entry fee is $10 per team.