RSHS announces 2020 Hall of Fame members

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 23, 2020) — Rock Springs High School announced their 2020 Hall of Fame members today via the Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame Facebook page.

The winners are as follows:

DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI

Dawness (Shaw) Snyder

Willie Pineda

CONTRIBUTORS

Chuck Tate

John Seppie

COACH

Oscar Erickson

Stan Kouris

ATHLETE

Ron Arguello

Jamie Carter

Blaine Tate

April (Gomez) Ortiz

TEAM

1928 Boy’s State Championship Basketball Team

Team Members

Olaf Knudsen

Rudy Moeller

Forrest Kessner

Stanley Wendt

Jack Travis

Alex Noble

Frank Lebar

George Angelovich

William Malo

Lennie Pentala

Glover Milam, Coach

TEAM

1983 4x 100 Girls State Championship and Nationally Ranked Relay

Team Members

Teri Bider

Sandy (Bozner) Burkard

Christy (Page) Harlow

Karla (Zueck) Carnahan

TEAM

1970-71 Boy’s State Championship Wrestling Team

Team Members

John Lucchi

Ron Arguello

Randy Tabuchi

Joe Agostini

Ben Gomez

Harvey Dalton

Ron Martinez

Chuck West

Pete Cukale

Jerry Maes

Rick Kjelbertson

Jim Tomich

Greg Knezovich

Robbie Carmine

Jesse Madrid

Dan Madrid

Marv Tyler

John Partain

Dean Shauers

Blaine Slagowski

Tom McGuire

John Bath

Don Davis

Brent Dolenc

Raymond Montoya

Joe Oldfield, Coach

Mike Meador, Asst. Coach

Basil “Mac” McCulley, Asst. Coach

