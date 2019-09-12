RSHS Announces Early Ticket Option For Home Football Games

Rock Spring, WY (9/12/19) – The following announcement was sent to Wyo4News by Tom Jazzman, Assistant Principal/Activities Director of Rock Springs High School.

In anticipation of another great night of football at RSHS and in an effort to help minimize the long lines to get tickets for the game, we are offering pre-sale tickets at both the Central Administration Building and at Rock Springs High School.

Beginning tomorrow (Thursday) you can stop by either location during normal school hours and get your ticket. We will also have two cash boxes available at the west gate next to the big parking lot (one for season passes/senior citizens and one for nightly tickets) and one cash box available at the east entrance to help minimize the congestion. RSHS wants to thank everyone for attending the game last weekend and we look forward to everyone attending this Friday! Game time is 6 pm and ticket price listed below.

Family Season pass =$50

Single season pass =$25

Adult single game pass =$3

Student single-game pass = $2

Age 6 and under are free and 60 plus are free