RSHS announces Lennon Spence as its new boys basketball coach

July 23, 2024 — Wyo4News

This evening it was announced that Lennon Spence is the new boys varsity head basketball coach at Rock Springs High School. The announce was made via the school’s Facebook page.

Lennon is a native of Rock Springs and a former Tigers player. While playing for RSHS, Lennon was selected as a 4A All-Conference member and 4A Conference Player of the Year. He also garnered 4A First Team All-State honors and was selected to play on the Wyoming All-Star team.

According to the RSHS Facebook post, Lennon has already built a remarkable resume. He started by volunteering for youth teams, then served as a coach at RSHS under Jason Buell from 2017-2018, spent two years as an assistant varsity coach at Green River High School under Laurie Ivie, and most recently, served as the freshman coach at RSHS under Bill Rosette during the 2023-24 season.

Outside of coaching, Lennon is an enthusiastic 8th-grade math teacher committed to making a positive impact in the classroom. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with friends and family, exploring the outdoors, listening to music, watching sports, and drawing up new basketball plays.

Lennon will take over the boys’ basketball program from Bill Rosette, who guided the Tigers for the last three seasons before retiring in April.