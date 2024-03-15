RSHS announces new Tigers head football coach

Photo Courtesy of RSHS – Kasey Koepplin Pictured with Family

March 15, 2024 –Wyo4News Staff

Rock Springs High School football will be under new guidance for the 2024 season. Today, Kasey Koepplin was named the Tiger’s new head coach. Koepplin, most recently, was the head coach at Cibola High School in Yuma, Arizona.

According to a press release from Bryon Bolin, RSHS Assistant Principle and Athletic Director, Koepplin was the top choice of the 25 applicants who applied from the nationwide search. A hiring committee of 11 members, including high school and junior high coaches, parents, administrators, and athletic personnel, were involved in virtual and in-person interviews. The original 25 applicants were narrowed to nine, then narrowed again to three finalists, with Keppling being the top choice.

About Kasey Koepplin

The new coach grew up in Elgin, North Dakota, and graduated from Grant County High School in 2006. He attended Mayville State University, where he walked on and was later awarded a football scholarship. He graduated in 2010 with a BS in Education in secondary mathematics, physical education, and health. Koepplin has also obtained his MS in Leadership in Physical Education and Sport from North Dakota State University.

Coaching Experience

While earning his MS from North Dakota State, Koepplin was an assistant football coach and adjunct faculty member at Mayville State. He also coached at Oakes, North Dakota, as a junior high and high school assistant, was defensive coordinator at Gila Ridge High School in Yuma, Arizona, and filled various roles, including defensive coordinator at Beulah High School in North Dakota.

Koepplin was named the new head coach at Cibola High School in Yuma, Arizona, for the 2022 season.

Koepplin and wife Britney have three children, aged five to six weeks.

2024 Season Begins

Tigers football’s first practice session will be on August 7, with the first game in their 4A season scheduled for August 24.