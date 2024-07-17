RSHS boys soccer team hosts loteria fundraiser

July 17, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Rock Springs High School Tigers boys soccer team is hosting a Loteria Night fundraiser on Saturday, July 20th, at the Crossroads Park Pavilion, 744 Gookin-White Mountain Road in Rock Springs. Loteria is similar to bingo and is played with a deck of cards instead of numbered balls. The event will begin at 6 p.m., with Mexican Bingo starting at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds will support the RSHS boys soccer team.

Attendees can enjoy snacks, music, and more. Bingo cards are available for purchase at $20 each or two for $35, payable by cash or Venmo (RS Soccer Parent Committee @RS-Soccer-Parents).

Prizes for the evening include gift cards from local businesses and baskets for a silent auction. The fundraising effort is organized by the parent committee to comply with Rock Springs High School guidelines.