RSHS cancels Tiger Town Bash for fall season

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 25, 2020) — Rock Springs High School (RSHS) released a statement on Facebook regarding the canceling of the Tiger Town Bash for the fall season:

“Attention RSHS students and community,

After much thought, analysis, and wait time, Rock Springs High School will be canceling the Tiger Town Bash for this fall season. Our main focus during this time is to do all that we can to assure a healthy, safe, and a complete fall season for our athletes and students at RSHS. We appreciate the adherence to the COVID-19 protocols so far and expect that support throughout these unique times. Again, it is our ultimate goal to assure our athletes and students the opportunity to continue to compete this fall season. Thank you for your understanding in this matter.”