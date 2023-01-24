RSHS Cheer Team hoping to claim state titles

RSHS Cheer Team – Photo Courtesy of Dena Douchant

Emma Marsing and Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs Varsity Cheer Team is hoping to claim all three first-place awards at the State Spirit Competition this Friday, Jan. 27. The team has placed both second and third place titles the past four years.

Rock Springs Head Coach Dena Douchant explained, “The team is a very talented group of kids this year. They have everything going for them. We just want the best for them. We think they are going to do really, really well this year.”

The Cheer Team consists of 28 Varsity cheerleaders. The RSHS Cheer Team will be the only team from Wyoming competing in all three categories: 4A Co-Ed, 4A All Girl Stunt, and 4A Game Day.

Douchant stated her favorite part about state is, “Being in the moment and enjoying everyones performances. The biggest thing Michael (assistant coach) and I always tell our team is to enjoy the moment and to make some memories with their teammates.”

Douchant and assistant coaches encourage their team to watch and support everyone that takes the floor. The team won the State Spirit Sportsmanship Award last year and is crossing their fingers that they win it again. This award is nominated by their peers from other teams around the state.

The RSHS Cheer Team is a year-round team. They begin with practices and camps in the summer and then begin their routines in the early fall. “Both Michael and I choreographed all three of our routines ourselves. We start putting our Varsity kids in their positions in the early fall.” They practice early mornings and nights for the past few weeks leading up to this competition.

RSHS All-State Cheerleaders – Photo Courtesy of Dena Douchant

“We have six cheerleaders make All-State. Two boys made Co-Ed and three of our girls made it. Out of the ten we had audition, six of them made the team.”

Douchant has been Head Coach of the Cheer Team for the past 8 years. She is assisted by her husband, Michael Douchant and Peighton Spalding. Douchant was voted for 4-A Cheer Coach of the year last year and won that award. She has been nominated once again this year. This award is nominated by other teams coaches around the state. They are looking forward to a very successful competition this weekend.