RSHS dance team off to national championships in Florida

Tiger Rhythm Dance Team- Courtesy of West Photography

March 7, 2024 – Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs High School Rhythm and Dance Team is traveling today to compete in the National Dance Alliance (NDA) Championships in Orlando, Florida. The national high school competition will start on Friday and conclude on Sunday.

Rock Springs is scheduled to perform in the Jazz Preliminary competition on Friday afternoon and could perform again in Saturday’s finals, depending on their preliminary score. On Saturday, the Tigers will compete in the Hip-Hop Preliminary competition for a chance to perform again on Sunday in the finals.

Rock Springs won the 4A Wyoming State Championship’s Hip-Hop Dance category in January while placing a close second in the 4A Jazz Dance competition.

Amber Serna coaches the Rock Springs High School Rhythm and Dance team.