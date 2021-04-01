RSHS drama program not going anywhere, says school administrators

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 1, 2021) – After several rumors floated around Wednesday evening that Rock Springs High School is cutting the drama program, the high school’s administration posted on Facebook that the program will not be cut.

Advertisement

Their response is as follows:

There is misinformation out regarding our drama program moving into the 2021-22 school year. The program HAS NOT BEEN CUT. Drama will continue to be present in our school both as classes during the day and in the extra curricular realm . The play will continue, the haunted house will continue. We know how important the arts are to our students, and will continue to support them. Please help us in getting the correct information out and stopping the hurtful rumors.