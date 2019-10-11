RSHS Energy Resource Academy receives ExxonMobil donation

Rock Springs, Wyoming — On Thursday, Oct. 10, ExxonMobil representative Annabelle Johnson donated $2,300 to the Rock Springs High School Energy Academy.

The Academy uses the donation for student projects and activities throughout the year.

Pictured are a few of this year’s academy seniors with Ms. Johnson at the time of the donation.

In front from left are Andi Longfellow, Annabelle Johnson, Nakayla Fry, and Magaly Hernandez.

In the second row from left are Ross Brown, Kyler Van Valkenburg, Edgar Granados, Parker Ross, Gentry Adams, Favor O’kere, and Lance Kettering.

In the third row from left are Shane Ellison, Parley Lowell, Jason Locke, and Monze Valles.