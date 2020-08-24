RSHS to protect football players from COVID-19 during bus travel this season

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 24, 2020) — COVID-19 has put a kink in countless people’s plans this year, and high school sports are no exception.

Travel is another big topic connected with COVID-19, and will affect Rock Springs High School (RSHS) this year. The Rock Springs Tigers will be on the road in Campbell County for football on Friday, August 28, as they will play the Camels.

Football has the most athletes for one sport and will fill the buses up, but RSHS will be protecting their players from COVID-19 during bus travel this season.

According to Tom Jassman, Athletic Director for RSHS, “From an activities traveling standpoint, I can tell you that we have one of two options. These two options are, our athletes will wear face coverings during the entire trip and sanitize between stops, or two, they will be socially distant (if possible) on the bus and sanitize between stops.”

These guidelines will be followed throughout the season as they make each trip on the road.