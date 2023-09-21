RSHS gets ready to take it “Through the Decades” for Homecoming week

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School students and faculty along with the Rock Springs community are gearing up for one of the biggest weeks of the school year; Homecoming Week! This year’s Homecoming Week will take place beginning Monday, September 25th, and continue through Saturday, September 30th. Taking the week “Through the Decades”, each day the students and faculty will be greeted by a fun spirit day and an event for everyone to enjoy!

The full schedule for the week can be found below:

Monday, September 25

Spirit Day: Flower Child

Events: Powder Puff Football Game at 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium

Tuesday, September 26

Spirit Day: Back to the 90’s

No event to be held

Wednesday, September 27

Spirit Day: 80’s Workout Wednesday

Events: Homecoming Parade at 5:00 p.m.

Bonfire 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Parade Route

Thursday, September 28

Spirit Day: Y2K Favorite Trends of the 2000’s

Events: Homecoming Rally during Power Hour (1:35 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.)

Friday, September 29

Events: Home Football Game against Natrona at 6:00 p.m. at Tiger Stadium | Home Volleyball Game against Riverton at 6:00 p.m. in Tiger Arena

Saturday, September 30

Events: Homecoming Dance 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.