RSHS gets ready to take it “Through the Decades” for Homecoming week

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School students and faculty along with the Rock Springs community are gearing up for one of the biggest weeks of the school year; Homecoming Week! This year’s Homecoming Week will take place beginning Monday, September 25th, and continue through Saturday, September 30th. Taking the week “Through the Decades”, each day the students and faculty will be greeted by a fun spirit day and an event for everyone to enjoy!
The full schedule for the week can be found below:
Monday, September 25
Spirit Day: Flower Child
Events: Powder Puff Football Game at 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium
Tuesday, September 26
Spirit Day: Back to the 90’s
No event to be held
Wednesday, September 27
Spirit Day: 80’s Workout Wednesday
Events: Homecoming Parade at 5:00 p.m.
Bonfire 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Parade Route
Thursday, September 28
Spirit Day: Y2K Favorite Trends of the 2000’s
Events: Homecoming Rally during Power Hour (1:35 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.)
Friday, September 29
Events: Home Football Game against Natrona at 6:00 p.m. at Tiger Stadium | Home Volleyball Game against Riverton at 6:00 p.m. in Tiger Arena
Saturday, September 30
Events: Homecoming Dance 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.