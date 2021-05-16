RSHS graduate completes internship with RS URA and Broadway Theater

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 16, 2021) – Madison Pankowski, a 2021 Rock Springs High School graduate had a successful semester as an intern for the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Broadway Theater.

Bernadine Craft, Director of Sweetwater BOCES, presented a check to Pankowski and conveyed her gratitude for the services she provided to the office and the theater. URA Board Secretary, Sue Lozier was present during Pankowski’s recognition.

Pankowski expressed her appreciation for the opportunity she received through Sweetwater BOCES.

“I have always been fascinated with theater tech and I really enjoyed doing it,” Pankowski shared. “It gave me the opportunity to learn more about it and to spread the word about the program with my theater buddies.”

According to Pankowski, she gained more confidence and realized how important communication is no matter what the situation is.

“I’d encourage anyone to apply for this internship because it’s a wonderful opportunity,” Lozier expressed. “And you don’t have to be in the performing arts to apply.”

Craft added, “Students not only experience the educational aspect of it, they also realize the community service behind it such as helping out in Downtown and the theater out, as well.”

One of the goals Sweetwater BOCES has is exploring the feasibility of a Tech-Prep program with college and high school staff and representatives from business and industry.

More information about the Fall 2021 internship will be available soon.