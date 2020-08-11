RSHS Hall of Fame postponing induction of the Class of 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 10, 2020) — According to a post from the Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame Facebook page, the induction for the Class of 2020 has been postponed:

“After discussion with our Hall of Fame board and school officials, we have made the collective decision to postpone the induction of the Class of 2020 Hall of Fame members. It is our belief that health concerns due to COVID-19 restrictions and current health orders by the state will impede our ability to honor these outstanding individuals and teams with the esteemed recognition they deserve. The committee will re-evaluate the situation in January 2021 and notify inductees of the new date once determined. Sorry for any inconvenience, stay safe and stay well.”