RSHS Head Dance Coach, Laura Christensen, announces retirement

Photo courtesy of Laura Christensen

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING —

The Rock Springs High School Head Dance Coach announced her retirement effective immediately. In a post to her students this morning, Christensen said, “It has been an honor to be your coach and to watch you grow not only as dancers but also into beautiful young women. I love you all very much and wish you a successful season. I believe you will do an amazing job at regionals, state, and nationals. I am rooting for you always and believe this is your year.

In a statement from Christensen she said, “As of this morning, I have resigned my position as Head Dance Coach at Rock Springs High School. I have coached at RSHS for the past 22 years, where I have built a successful, solid program around the state. I truly love this program and the dancers of this program. I look forward to watching their future success at the Regional, State, and National levels this season. They will be phenomenal.”

When asked why Christensen resigned mid-season, she replied, “I have realized that sometimes you just know when it’s time to move on. I still have a passion for dance and will continue to help develop dancers in this community through my dance studio, Artistry in Motion. Thank you to the community of Rock Springs for your continued support of the dance program. We hope you have enjoyed the entertainment over the years with the beautiful performances given each season.”

Christensen added, “It has been my honor and privilege to be Head Coach for so many years and to be a part of so many young, talented dancers’ lives. I look forward to what this group brings to the community in the future. They truly are beautiful to watch.