May 14, 2021 — Aspen Mountain Medical Center has awarded Rock Spring High School senior Rikki Cozad (pictured above) with the 2021 RSHS Health Academy Scholarship for $1,500.00.

Cozad is the daughter of Rick and Misty Cozad of Rock Springs. She will attend Western Wyoming Community College this fall and plans to study pre-med at the University of Wyoming.

Congratulations!