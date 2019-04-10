RSHS Hires New Head Football Coach

Rock Springs High School has announced that the next head football coach for the Tigers will be Mark Lenhardt. Mark Lenhardt officially accepted the offered teaching position pending board approval and the coaching position yesterday and comes to Rock Springs High School with a lot of success from his previous teaching and coaching experiences at both the high school and collegiate levels.

While at Torrington High School the last eight years (the last seven as head coach), Coach Lenhardt’s successes include four-time EWAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2015, 2017, & 2018) and leading his class 3A football team to state runner-up finishes each of the last two years in the Wyoming State Football Championship game. Previous to his eight-year tenure at Torrington High, Coach Lenhardt was a graduate assistant at the University of Mary from 2008-2010 where he coached the defensive backs and the offensive line. From 2004-2007, Coach Lenhardt coached football at Carroll College where he assisted their team as Frontier Champions from 2004-2007 and NAIA National Champions in 2004, 2005, and 2007. While at Carroll College, he coached the tight ends, running backs, and assisted with the offensive line.

Coach Lenhardt states, “Moving to Rock Springs is a great opportunity for me professionally and personally. My family is so excited to get started with the Tiger community.” Furthermore, Coach Lenhardt states, “Growing up in the state of Wyoming and playing 4A football was one of the best experiences of my life in Cheyenne and I am excited at the chance to lead and develop young people into great adults on the field and in the classroom.” Coach Lenhardt and his wife Kim, son Brandon (3) and daughter Bradie (1) are elated to call themselves Tigers and want to make Rock Springs their home for a long time. Pending board approval for his recommended teaching hire, we look forward to welcoming Coach Lenhardt as a Social Studies teacher at Rock Springs High School and the new Head Tiger Football Coach.