RSHS introduces plasma cutter for new projects in welding and metals classes

Photo courtesy of SWCSD#1

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — This semester, Sweetwater County School District #1 and Rock Springs High School purchased a new plasma cutter for use in their welding and metals classes.

Students at Rock Springs High School have been busy designing projects, cutting them out on the plasma cutter and assembling/fabricating them. The trash cans were designed by Kevin Mitchell and Mason Hanson, cut on the plasma cutter and then they were assembled and welded by Landen Morrill and Bailee Williams. The Fire Ball Fire Pit was designed by Teacher, Greg Buel with the help of Etsy and then it was assembled and welded by Noah Hymas and Jed Hoyt.

Rock Springs High School students will take their skills and knowledge to state level competitions such as the Skills USA competitions and will use projects like this as a means to fundraise to attend those events.