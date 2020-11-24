RSHS’ Jenkins ranked Wyoming’s best girls basketball player by MaxPreps.com

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 24, 2020) – Rock Springs High School junior Brenli Jenkins is the best girls basketball player in the state of Wyoming, according to MaxPreps.com.

“At 5’7’’, Jenkins is a point guard who can handle, shoot and get to the rim, which gives opponents few options. She’s also a solid defender, which just adds to the package,” the article stated.

During her sophomore season, Jenkins helped lead the Lady Tigers to the state tournament with a 15-9 overall record.

She was the state’s second leading scorer with 20 points per game. She was second in the state in rebounds, averaging nine per game. She led the state in steals with 4.1 per game.

MaxPreps, founded in 2002, is the country's leader in high school sports stat keeping