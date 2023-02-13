RSHS Make-A-Wish events and fundraisers begin

Emma Marsing, [email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Make-A-Wish week is kicking off this Thursday as the Green River and Rock Springs communities battle it out to see who can raise the most money. With the competition between the schools and communities aside, this annual fundraiser helps raise money to help grant life-changing wishes to children going through extreme medical conditions.
Last year, Sweetwater County made a total of $50,617.94 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The winner, Rock Springs, raised a total of $25,670.68 and Green River trailed right behind them by making $24,947.26. This year the goal is to raise even more money than before to help grant more wishes to kids in Wyoming.
Listed below are all of the events and fundraisers for RSHS and the Rock Springs community to help support this cause:
All week events
Online auction of raffle baskets
Community Coin Drive
Academy Coin Drive
Tour de Wish Virtual 5K
Wednesday, February 15
Student vs. Staff Basketball Game 7:30 p.m. @ RSHS Tiger Arena
Cowboy Donuts – Must have flier present at the time of purchase
Tuesday, February 16
Traveling Bake Sale
Make-A-Wish Paw Print Sales
Mr. Irresistible Pageant 8:00 p.m. @ RSHS Theatre
Cowboy Donuts – Must have flier present at time of purchase
Saturday, February 18
Children’s Carnival 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. @ Rock Springs Civic Center
Cowboy Donuts – Must have flier present at time of purchase
Monday, February 20
Cowboy Donuts – Must have flier present at time of purchase
Tuesday, February 21
Snowball Fight 7:30 p.m. @ RSHS
Cowboy Donuts – Must have flier present at time of purchase
Deja Brew (both locations) – Partial proceeds go towards RSHS Make-A-Wish
Wednesday, February 22
Cowboy Donuts – Must have flier present at time of purchase
Snow n Jo
Mcdonald’s McWish Night – 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, February 23
Cowboy Donuts – Must have flier present at time of purchase
RSHS and GRHS Basketball teams will face each other on February 24, 2023, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Tiger Arena. The annual Make-A-Wish winner will be announced between the Girl’s Varsity and the Boy’s Varsity games.
For more information on Rock Springs Make-A-Wish events or to register, contact Amberlee Beardsley at (406) 581-4753.
To view Green River’s events and fundraisers, click the following link.