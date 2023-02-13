RSHS Make-A-Wish events and fundraisers begin

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Make-A-Wish week is kicking off this Thursday as the Green River and Rock Springs communities battle it out to see who can raise the most money. With the competition between the schools and communities aside, this annual fundraiser helps raise money to help grant life-changing wishes to children going through extreme medical conditions.

Last year, Sweetwater County made a total of $50,617.94 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The winner, Rock Springs, raised a total of $25,670.68 and Green River trailed right behind them by making $24,947.26. This year the goal is to raise even more money than before to help grant more wishes to kids in Wyoming.

Listed below are all of the events and fundraisers for RSHS and the Rock Springs community to help support this cause:

Rock Springs Events

All week events

Online auction of raffle baskets

Community Coin Drive

Academy Coin Drive

Tour de Wish Virtual 5K

Wednesday, February 15

Student vs. Staff Basketball Game 7:30 p.m. @ RSHS Tiger Arena

Cowboy Donuts – Must have flier present at the time of purchase

Tuesday, February 16

Traveling Bake Sale

Make-A-Wish Paw Print Sales

Mr. Irresistible Pageant 8:00 p.m. @ RSHS Theatre

Cowboy Donuts – Must have flier present at time of purchase

Saturday, February 18

Children’s Carnival 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. @ Rock Springs Civic Center

Cowboy Donuts – Must have flier present at time of purchase

Monday, February 20

Cowboy Donuts – Must have flier present at time of purchase

Tuesday, February 21

Snowball Fight 7:30 p.m. @ RSHS

Cowboy Donuts – Must have flier present at time of purchase

Deja Brew (both locations) – Partial proceeds go towards RSHS Make-A-Wish

Wednesday, February 22

Cowboy Donuts – Must have flier present at time of purchase

Snow n Jo

Mcdonald’s McWish Night – 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 23

Cowboy Donuts – Must have flier present at time of purchase

RSHS and GRHS Basketball teams will face each other on February 24, 2023, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Tiger Arena. The annual Make-A-Wish winner will be announced between the Girl’s Varsity and the Boy’s Varsity games.

For more information on Rock Springs Make-A-Wish events or to register, contact Amberlee Beardsley at (406) 581-4753.

To view Green River’s events and fundraisers, click the following link.