RSHS Marching Band earns superior mark at state festival

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 21, 2019) — The Rock Springs High School Marching Band marched and played their way to a superior rating this past weekend at the Wyoming High School Activities Association State Marching Festival in Casper.

The marching band not only earned a superior rating but also gained a caption award for outstanding marching, according to band director Brian Redmond.

Bands were rated 1-5, with 1 being superior, 2 excellent, 3 good, 4 fair and 5 poor, Redmond explained.

RSHS Marching Band this year performed “The Music of Queen,” featuring songs “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions,” and “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

“More than anything, I’m proud of the growth that the group had this year. Going back to our first performances of the year, this group has made tremendous progress,” Redmond said. “No matter the rating, I couldn’t be prouder of their efforts to get better every day.”

Rock Springs High School has the largest marching band in Wyoming and has consistently earned high marks at regional and state festivals.