RSHS Marching Band practice begins

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Rock Springs High School Marching Band got a jump start on the school year this week, as the award-winning group took to the RSHS football field to practice a new routine that is sure to wow fans in the stadium this season.

Marching band director Brian Redmond said it has been fortunate that the band was able to practice this week, because they had the field to themselves and practices could start much earlier in the day when it is cooler outside.

Redmond said practices are going “really well” and the students are gelling as a group. He believes they will sound great by the first football game.