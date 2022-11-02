RSHS National Honor Society inducts new members

Members of the Rock Springs High School National Honor Society (NHS). Submitted photo

November 2, 2022 — On October 26th, Rock Springs High School inducted a new group of juniors and seniors to the National Honor Society (NHS). Dylan Chatterley was also introduced as the group’s new president.

During the ceremony, speeches were given by juniors Gunnar Seiloff, Izabelle Frady, and Presley Frink as well as senior Mia Spicer. Rock Spring’s financial advisor Justin Spicer, NHS alumni, spoke on what it means to be a part of NHS and the importance of the group to the integrity of our community and school.

The night concluded with a candle ceremony, congratulations, and cupcakes.