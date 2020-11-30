RSHS’ Pollastro puts pen to paper and signs with Utah State Eastern

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 30, 2020) – Rock Springs High School senior Cali Pollastro officially signed her National Letter of Intent on Monday to continue her volleyball career with the Utah State Eastern Golden Eagles.

The Lady Tigers standout said her signing was a long time coming.

“I’m definitely super excited. I think it’s a long time coming and searching for a school that had that perfect match for me, and when I found it, it’s super exciting. I can’t wait,” she said.

“Coach (Danielle) Jensen reached out to me and it was all really good, really smooth. It was really good click and fit. I really enjoy their program. They’re a winning program with an amazing coaching staff. I’m just super excited to be a part of that.”

Pollastro leaves the Rock Springs volleyball program after accomplishing so much, including back-to-back state tournament appearances in her junior and senior year.

During her senior season, she helped lead the Lady Tigers to a 18-6 record, earning Class 4A All-State team and West All-Conference team recognition. She finished her senior year with 156 kills, 80 blocks, and 43 digs. She also had four aces and three assists on the season.

Pollastro said it feels awarding to bring Rock Springs volleyball back to a winning program.

“It’s been such a blessing and honor to play with these girls that I’ve been playing with since junior high and to just help shape this program. I’m really proud about what we were able to accomplish,” she said.

“I’m super thankful for all the experiences I’ve been able to have. I’m really excited to come back and hopefully see what those underclassmen can continue to do because it’s a great program.”

Pollastro said Rock Springs head coach Shawn Pyer and the rest of the coaching staff help her become more mentally tough after dealing with a significant of challenges.

“I think they really helped push me and help me find those limits I didn’t know I had,” she said. “I had it pretty easy in sports until high school and I went through a lot of trials with having to have hip surgery and going through a lot of injuries. They definitely helped me become more mentally tough and shape me into the player I am today.”

Pyer said it’s always amazing watching her players move on from the program to the next level in their volleyball career, especially for Pollastro.

“She has known since she was just a baby that this is what she wanted to do. It really was a goal for her. Just to see her achieve that goal is really awesome,” Pyer said.

Pollastro played with a ton of energy and was a vocal leader for the Lady Tigers, Pyer added.

“She, honestly, has always been a vocal leader for us. Her energy and fire that she has is something that can’t be forced. It’s just there. She has it within her. She really drove our team when she was able to do that,” Pyer said.

Pollastro has many memories from her playing days at Rock Springs, but her favorite is in 2019 when the Lady Tigers were finally able to get over the hump and defeated Star Valley in the regional tournament to advance to state.

She’s unsure what she’ll major in at Utah State Eastern, but she’s considering business and business design