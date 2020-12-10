RSHS raising food items to donate to Food Bank of Sweetwater County

0
121

 

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 10, 2020) — The National Honor Society at Rock Springs High School has put together a friendly competition between first-period classes to raise non-perishable food items for their annual food drive.

 

“NHS is very much about giving back to the community where we can,” said senior Alex Riley. “This food drive is a really great way for us to get out there and help our community.”

The food drive ends Friday, Dec. 18, and the winning class will receive donuts as a reward for collecting the most food items.

So far, students at RSHS have raised 458 food items and they will be donated to Food Bank of Sweetwater County

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR