RSHS raising food items to donate to Food Bank of Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 10, 2020) — The National Honor Society at Rock Springs High School has put together a friendly competition between first-period classes to raise non-perishable food items for their annual food drive.

“NHS is very much about giving back to the community where we can,” said senior Alex Riley. “This food drive is a really great way for us to get out there and help our community.”

The food drive ends Friday, Dec. 18, and the winning class will receive donuts as a reward for collecting the most food items.

So far, students at RSHS have raised 458 food items and they will be donated to Food Bank of Sweetwater County