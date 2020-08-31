RSHS releases information regarding attendance at sporting events this fall

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 31, 2020) — Rock Springs High School (RSHS) has released information on their Facebook page regarding attendance at sporting events this fall for RSHS:

Advertisement... Story continues below

“Attention RSHS Sports Fans and Community,

Now that the fall activities are in full swing, it is very important that we explain the criteria for attending events at RSHS as well as some of the requirements for attending away events for certain sports. Please keep in mind that the sole purpose of these requirements is to maximize the opportunity for these students to compete, and more importantly to finish their season. Note, that the rules and expectations below will address two major arenas, indoor sports and outdoor sports.

For indoor sports and activity events, Sweetwater County School District #1 and Rock Springs High School will adhere to the orders from the State of Wyoming of no more than 250 people/spectators at any one venue, game, or event. This order will include the fall indoor sports of Volleyball and Girls Swimming. Along with this order of no more than 250 people at any one venue, Rock Springs High School has also implemented some additional rules to again, maximize the opportunity for our students and our student-athletes to have a complete season. Remember, these events are for our students, so let’s give them the best chance possible to compete. These requirements and notices are:

1. Upon entering the facility or building, face coverings are REQUIRED to be on at ALL times! Failure to comply will result in removal from the facility.

2. Touchless temperature checks will be taken by all persons who enter the building.

3. A quick screening will also occur to verify if one has or doesn’t have any COVID-19 symptoms.

4. There will be NO concessions or food allowed in the building, but spectators can bring their own water bottle.

5. For volleyball only, (9-12) an online link for will call tickets will be available for the community (RSHS students included) through ParentSquare and the RSHS Facebook website from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon. No tickets will be available after the Thursday afternoon deadline and no entry into the building without verification from the link. A checklist of those people who called for tickets will be made from the link. Proof of identification will be needed to enter the building. Immediately following the event, there will be NO gatherings at the event. Spectators are required to exit the facility as soon as the competition ends.

6. Finally, for all away volleyball games, the athletes are only allowed two tickets each with a maximum of 72 tickets at all levels combined.

Advertisement

For outdoor sports and activity events, Sweetwater County School District #1 and Rock Springs High School will also adhere to the orders from the State of Wyoming of outdoor gatherings that are no more than 50 percent of venue capacity with a maximum of 1,000 people/spectators at any one venue, game, or event. This order will include the fall outdoor sports of Golf, Tennis, Cross Country, and Football. Along with this order of no more than 1000 people at any one venue or 50% of capacity, Rock Springs High School has again implemented some additional rules for outdoor activities. Again, as explained above, the purpose of these rules is to maximize the potential for our students to have a complete season within their respective activities. They want to have a season and we want to do everything we can to make sure this happens.

1. Upon entering the facility, face coverings are REQUIRED to be on at ALL times. Failure to comply will result in removal from the facility.

2. For all spectators, a quick screening will occur to verify if one has or doesn’t have any COVID-19 symptoms.

3. There will be NO concessions or food allowed at the venue, spectators can bring their own water bottle.

4. For varsity football games only, an online link for will call tickets will be available for the community (RSHS students included) through ParentSquare and the RSHS Facebook website from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon. No tickets will be available after the Thursday afternoon deadline and no entry in the facility without verification from the link. A checklist of those people who called for tickets will be made from the link. Proof of identification will be needed to enter the facility. Immediately following the event, there will be NO gatherings at the event. Spectators are required to exit the facility as soon as the competition ends.

5. For varsity away football games, each athlete is only allowed 2 tickets with a maximum of 100 tickets sold for the away game.

To conclude, we are very excited and grateful that high school sports and activities are happening, and again, we want to do all that we can to make sure this continues throughout their season. Please make sure that you adhere to these rules and thanks for your support of our activity students and student-athletes. GO TIGERS!”