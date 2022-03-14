RSHS searching for judges for upcoming Speech and Debate Qualifying Tournament

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

Rock Springs, March 14, 2022 — Rock Springs High School Speech and Debate is searching for judges for the upcoming Wind River District Qualifying Tournament, which takes place March 17-19. Thursday’s event takes place at the Rock Springs Satellite High School, with Friday and Saturday’s events taking place at the main campus of Rock Springs High School.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

This is the final event of the season, with competition at its peak as students work to earn a spot at NSDA Nationals in June.

Those interested in judging will first need to sign up via Google form, which can be found here. After signing up, you will then need to create an account for Tabroom.com, which can be done here.

Questions can be forwarded to the team’s Facebook page.