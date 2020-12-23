RSHS senior receives nomination for U.S. Naval Academy from Senator Enzi

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 23, 2020) – Rock Springs High School senior Adam Larson was recently nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy by U.S. Senator Mike Enzi (R-Wyo).

Advertisement

“I want to give a special thank you to Senator Mike Enzi for nominating me to the United States Naval Academy. I am so grateful for his confidence in me and appreciate all of the support I have received from our community,” said Larson, 17.

“This nomination from Senator Enzi has brought my family and I great joy. My family has had two Midshipmen attend the United States Naval Academy, Captain Frank Lyman “Red” Worden (Class of 1917) and Lt. Col. Austin B. “Blu” Middleton Jr. (Accelerated class of 1947).

“It would be an honor to represent the great state of Wyoming at the United States Naval Academy, if I am selected by the academy for an appointment.”

In order to be nominated, one must be a United States citizen, a person of good moral character, unmarried with no dependents and at least 17 years old but younger than 23.

The person’s characteristics of dedication, desire to serve others, ability to accept discipline, sense of duty, and morality and the enjoyment of challenge are also taken into consideration.

Larson believes his leadership skills and academic standing throughout high school is what gave him the nomination. He currently ranks 21 out 347 in his graduating class, which puts in the top 10%. He has taken several college courses as well through Western Wyoming Community College, such as College English Composition I and II, College Algebra, Trigonometry, and Advanced Placement (AP) Calculus at Rock Springs High School.

Advertisement

“With all of my experiences from being an Eagle Scout, and through school, church, volunteering, Scouts-BSA, National Youth Leadership, and camp staff activities, I have learned how to lead, when to follow, when to listen and when to speak,” Larson said.

“I have persevered through calm and challenging times. I make it a habit to reflect on the decisions I make, in order to learn and grow from the experiences, and continue to develop my leadership skills. This reflection helps me continue to stay true to my values and aspiration.”

Larson is also a member of the National Honor Society and Fire Law Leadership Academy (FLLA) at RSHS, holding a position of an Academy Ambassador.

“I would like to thank all of my teachers who have mentored and encouraged me to be the person that I am today. I look up to all of my FLLA teachers. They have given our class many opportunities and the desire to learn. They have set a strong foundation for giving back to our community in order to become the change of the future,” Larson said.

He believes in service work by doing a number of community services.

“Community service is one of my core foundations. It is paramount to the development and health of our communities. I was raised giving back to my community starting at a very young age through my Episcopal Church Youth Group. I continued to serve others through Scouts-BSA, my Eagle Scout Project, and through my last major project as the Project Coordinator for St. Christopher’s Highway. This project is an ecumenical Traveler’s Aid program, that assists travelers in need within seven Southwestern Wyoming communities,” Larson said.

Here’s a quick list of some of his community service:

Schools near Rock Springs:

Overland (Parent Teacher Conference and Carnivals)

Eastside (Drumline Performance, and Pot lucks)

Wamsutter (Halloween Carnival and Thanksgiving)

Sage (Drumline Performance)

Rock Springs High School (Food Drive, Coin drive, Parent Teacher Conference)

Rock Springs Junior High (Halloween Party Supervisor)

Holy Spirit Catholic School (Drumline Performance)

North Park (Parent Learning Night)

Stagecoach (Halloween Party)

Westridge (Carnival)

Western Wyoming Community College:

Armed Forces Day (Mach 2017, March 2018, and March 2019)

Sports (Ball Shag and Concessions)

Flag Ceremonies (2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018)

City of Rock Springs:

City Wide Cleanup

Walk for Alzheimer’s

Chamber of Commerce (Maintenance, Painting, Organization) • International Day (2016, 2017, and 2018)

Red Desert Humane Society:

Construction of a 12 foot by 20 foot shed for Eagle Scout Project (154 Hours)

Sweetwater Events Complex:

City Wide Cleanup

Muley Fanatic Foundation Fundraiser

Cowboys Against Cancer

“I decided to apply to the United States Naval Academy because of my aspiration of living a life that serves others, my desire to earn a college degree, and to continue the legacy of my family by attending the academy,” Larson said.

In the future, Larson plans to complete his education at a military academy and begin a military career serving others. When he retires, he wants to return to Wyoming and continue serving by pursuing a second career in law enforcement.

“No matter what path life takes me on, I will always want to serve others making it a priority that I remain physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight,” he said.

Larson said that he would be thrilled for the opportunity if he’s chosen by the Naval Academy.

“I am eager to learn and ready to serve my country.”