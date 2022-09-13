RSHS Speech and Debate to hold recruitment/informational meeting tonight

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

September 13, 2022 – The Rock Springs High School Speech and Debate team will soon kick off their 2022-2023 season, and have announced their first recruitment and informational meeting beginning tonight.

Read the statement from the Speech and Debate team below to learn more about their upcoming events:

“Welcome to the 2022-2023 school year in Rock Springs! As it is a new year, we with the Speech & Debate team are also beginning our season and hoping for the same success we have seen in seasons past. As always, our Rock Springs community is integral to the success and drive that makes our students shine all over Wyoming and the Nation!

We wanted to let the community know what we have upcoming and ways to get involved in our fantastic program.

September 13, 2022: Recruitment & Informational Meeting, Rock Springs High School Library @ 4:30pm

September 14, 2022: Homecoming Parade float, Rock Springs High School parade route

September 19, 2022: First Day of Practice, Rock Springs High School Library @ 4:30pm (Miss the informational meeting…NO PROBLEM, come to practice and meet the Coaches, Team Leadership and Varsity members and get started!)

November 4, 2022-November 5, 2022: The Tiger Classic, Rock Springs High School Speech & Debate Home Tournament. WE NEED JUDGES!!! No previous experience needed, we’ll help and train you! Sign up below:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSezR8Mv0QbBicPSJ_yKqNJYwlAK0fgMKrZe7E-rIoandViIXA/viewform

Once again, your program, Rock Springs Speech & Debate wants to extend a sincere Thank you for all of the communities’ contributions and assistance in being such a successful program for over the last 80 years! If you want to help but are unavailable to judge or participate, don’t be afraid to reach out to the Head Coach and Assistant Coach for donations or how you could contribute!

Head Coach: Stephanie Cozzens, [email protected]

Assistant Coach: Jeremiah Etcheverry, [email protected]”