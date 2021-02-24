RSHS Speech & Debate searching for judges for upcoming competition

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 24, 2021) — The Rock Springs High School Speech and Debate team is searching for judges for The Horrific Quacktastic COVID Classic Speech and Debate Tournament. Due to COVID, the tournament will take place virtually this year.

The tournament takes place February 25-27. Attending teams are from all over the country, with teams from California, Texas, and Hawaii.

Judges are asked to uphold an excellent level of competition, and a tournament that runs on-time without flaw. This is the largest, and only fundraiser for the 2020-2021 school year.

Sign up to be a judge for the tournament by clicking here.

Judges can also sign up by visiting the Rock Springs High School Speech and Debate Team Facebook page.