RSHS student receives the Great Futures Gold Standard scholarship

Mikayla Maes – photo submitted by The Boys and Girls Clubs of Sweetwater County

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — A club member since 2010, Rock Springs High School senior Mikayla Maes is the recipient of the 2022/2023 Great Futures Gold Standard scholarship presented by the University of Wyoming to a Wyoming Club Youth.

This competitive scholarship grant is exclusive to Boys & Girls Club members in the state.

Mikayla is looking to pursue a degree in Elementary Education with an emphasis in music, with hopes to share her passion with others. She enjoys playing the drums, painting, and reading when she has time. At the University she hopes to be part of the Western Thunder band program.