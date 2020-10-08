RSHS students receive Wyoming Congressional Award medals

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 8, 2020) – Several students from Rock Springs High School received Wyoming Congressional Award medals last month.

Dawson Fantin, Faith Brandt, Abbie Erramouspe, Hudson Garner, Karli Nelson, Myla Ruiz and Megan Zotti all received honor and recognition for their voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition and exploration.

In total, there were 92 students in the state to receive the prestigious award. Participants in the Wyoming Congressional Awards program logged over 48,400 hours in public service, personal development and physical fitness this year.

Earning a bronze medal requires at least a seven-month commitment while earning the gold medal involves two or more years and 400 hours of service. In order to earn a Bronze medal, participants completed 100 hours of volunteer service, 50 hours of personal development, 50 hours of physical fitness and executed a one-night exploration or expedition. To earn a Silver medal, participants completed another 100 hours of service, 100 hours of personal development and 100 hours of physical fitness in addition to executing a two-night exploration or expedition.

The Gold Congressional Award is the most prestigious award for youth and the only award given to students by the U.S. Congress. In order to earn the Gold Congressional Award, participants must complete at least 400 hours of volunteer service, 200 hours of personal development, 200 hours of physical fitness and execute a four-night and five-day exploration or expedition. Gold medalists also receive a $1,000 higher education scholarship.

Brandt, Erramouspe, Garner, Nelson, Ruiz and Zotti each received a silver medal for their efforts. Fantin received a bronze medal.