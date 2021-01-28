RSHS swimming defeats Riverton, 163-109

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (JANUARY 27, 2021) – The Rock Springs High School boys swimming and diving team defeated hosting Riverton High School on Wednesday, 163-109.
John Spicer took first in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, Cameron Ribordy took first in the 100 butterfly, Carter McBurnett took first in the 100 breaststroke and Erral Asper also added a first place finidh in the 100 backstroke to win the dual meet.
Spicer, Gunner Seiloff and Kyler Maedche all picked up state qualifications in the 500 freestyle.
The Tigers full results are listed below.
200 Medley Relay
- Rock Springs A – 1:57.49 (Erral Asper, Gunner Seiloff, Jeran Spicer, and Dailen Pederson)
- Rock Springs B – 2:28.39 (Aiden Nauenburg, Tanner Thompson, Karson Hansen, and Landon Atkinson)
200 Free
- John Spicer – 1:56.39 *4A State Qualifying Time
- Kyler Maedche – 2:03.62
- Hudson Poyer – 2:30.12
- Noah Brandt – 2:35.92
- Landon Atkinson – 2:42.91
200 IM
- Jeran Spicer – 2:20.23
- Dailen Pederson – 2:21.35
- Aiden Nauenburg – 3:08.13
50 Free
- Gunner Seiloff – 25.02
- Magnus Miller – 29.75
- Bryce Perry – 30.03
- Seth Atkinson – 31.01
- Wesley Muir – 32.66
100 Fly
- Cameron Ribordy – 1:12.80
- Magnus Miller – 1:25.36
- Wesley Muir – 1:33.21
100 Free
- Erral Asper – 57.28
- Tanner Thompson – 1:02.62
- Landon Atkinson – 1:07.60
- Karson Hansen – 1:17.96
500 Free
- John Spicer – 5:24.76 *4A State Qualifying Time
- Gunner Seiloff – 5:25.73 *4A State Qualifying Time
- Kyler Maedche – 5:30.79 *4A State Qualifying Time
- Jeran Spicer – 5:40.88
- Carter McBurnett – 5:42.41
- Dailen Pederson – 5:58.18
- Noah Brandt – 6:27.11
200 Free Relay
- Rock Springs A – 1:48.61
- Rock Springs B – 1:57.50
100 Back
- Erral Asper – 1:06.60
- Seth Atkinson – 1:16.52
- Bryce Perry – 1:23.59
- Aiden Nauenburg – 1:24.03
- Karson Hansen –1:32.19
100 Breast
- Carter McBurnett – 1:14.58
- Cameron Ribordy – 1:16.96
- Tanner Thompson – 1:18.47
- Joe Rall – 1:23.59
- Hudson Poyer – 1:23.61
400 Free Relay
- Rock Springs A – 3:50.45 (Jeran Spicer, Gunner Seiloff, Erral Asper, and John Spicer)
- Rock Springs B – 4:40.11