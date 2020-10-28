RSHS theatre putting on horrific Halloween Haunted House this weekend

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 27, 2020) – Time to get spooked by the Rock Springs High School Theatre troupe. For nearly a decade, the theater department has put on a haunted house display and this year’s is set for Thursday, Oct. 29 through Saturday, Oct. 31 – Halloween.

The haunted house begins at 6 p.m. each day and ends at 9 p.m.

It cost $6 to enter the haunted house. For $8, skip the lines and be the first to get scared.

Feel like going through the house a second, third or fourth time? For an additional $3, participants can go through the haunted house and get spooked however many times they feel like.

All proceeds will go to the RSHS theatre department.

Because it’s 2020 and there is a pandemic, face masks are required and social distancing is a must. Hand sanitizers will be set up throughout the theater to ensure cleanliness.