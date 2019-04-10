RSHS Theater’s “The Little Mermaid: The Musical” Begins Tonight

Rock Springs, WY (4/10/19) – The Rock Springs High School Theater presents their latest production “The Little Mermaid: The Musical” beginning tonight at the Rock Springs High School Theater.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

“The Little Mermaid: The Musical” will go through Saturday, April 13, with each performance at 7 p.m., and a matinee at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 13.

General admission tickets for adults is $8 for those 18 and older. Tickets for students (17 and under) and seniors (65+) are $5.

For more information check out the Rock Springs High School Theater page here.