RSHS Tiger graduate completes Downtown URA internship

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 7, 2020) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, The Broadway Theater and Sweetwater Board of Corporative Educational Services are pleased to announce the successful internship of Rock Springs High School graduate, Grace Banks.

“When a student accepts an internship, they are making connections,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator pointed out. “They also improve the skills they already have and work hard no matter what the task is.”

According to Banks, it takes a lot of planning.

“The stuff that goes on at The Broadway isn’t just ‘put on,’” she mentioned. “A lot of work goes on backstage prior to, during and even after the show.”

Banks added, “There are a lot of key people that help make every show successful.”

Advertisement

Bernadine Craft, Director of Sweetwater BOCES conveyed her gratitude as she presented the check to Banks.

Banks expressed her appreciation for the opportunity she received through Sweetwater BOCES.

“I was surprised of what I learned by being an intern at the theater,” Banks shared. “I hope the next intern will learn how to lend a helping hand when needed and that he or she will realize that there is a lot more going on than what others see.”

“This program is an efficient way to provide good training,” Craft said. “We knew Grace would be a terrific intern.”

One of the goals Sweetwater BOCES has is exploring the feasibility of a Tech-Prep program with college and high school staff and representatives from business and industry.