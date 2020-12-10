RSHS Tigers ‘blessed to be out there to hoop’

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 10, 2020) – The Rock Springs High School return to the hardwood for the first time since the 2019-2020 season when they host Cheyenne Central High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.

Advertisement

The Tigers finished with an overall record of 10-15 last season. They were second in the Class 4A Northwest Quadrant with a 4-2 record. They were eliminated in the regional tournament of the playoffs.

Head coach Jeremy Main said the team is just excited to have the opportunity to play basketball this season after there was so much uncertainty because of the COVID-19 virus.

“Day to day, it’s a blessing that we get to be there,” he said. “Our approach this year is just a day-by-day process. It’s kind of a way to motivate myself and the players, knowing that’s nothing given – even tomorrow. It’s a driving force in terms of motivation for practice and making sure we’re putting our best foot forward and attitude toward what we’re doing in practice.

“It’s an exciting time and we’re blessed to be out there to hoop.”

In terms of preparing for the upcoming season, Main said the coronavirus hasn’t changed much at practice. The team takes more frequent water breaks and spend more time in pods, but in terms of playing basketball, it’s all the same.

“You’re still playing ball. You still have to play defense. You still have to box out. You still have to be crisp with how you run your offense. The virus isn’t going to stop us and it’s not going to create this six-foot bubble while you’re playing defense,” he said.

Main said the biggest impact the virus will have on the season is the lack of fans in the stands to give the team that environment they’re used to playing in front of.

Sponsor

With several key players from last season graduating, Main is looking at a young roster and will look to some of his returning players to take the next step in a leadership role, especially senior Alan Martinez.

“Alan was obviously a big impact player and he will be a big impact player for us this year. He’s shown his ability to score, jump, defend. This year, his task is to show how he can make his teammates better and how he can lead,” Main said.

Other players to keep an eye on this season are seniors Zach Tranchitella and Avery O’Brien. Both players were on the varsity roster last season, but will see their roles increase this season.

Main said the West Conference, especially the Northwest Quadrant, is filled with talent this season and he expects a competitive season from all teams.

“I don’t think there is one specific team. I think it’s going to be pretty open this year,” he said.

“I think Cody is always going to be good. They always have big size. Green River is reloaded with almost their entire roster from last season. Evanston has a new coach that has some college experience. I’m sure he’s going to bring a lot to the table.

Advertisement

“Riverton is a team that’s kind of scary with the youth that they have last year. Everyone is coming back and their size with those two 6’7’’-6’8’’ kids. They’re going to present some problems for us.”

2020-2021 Schedule:

Friday, Dec. 11, vs. Cheyenne Central – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12, vs. Cheyenne East – 9 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 18, vs. Thunder Basin – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19, vs. Campbell County – 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 8, @ Cheyenne South – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9, @ Laramie – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 22, @ Riverton – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23, vs. Cody – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29, @ Natrona County – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30, vs. Sheridan – 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 4, @ Green River – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6, @ Evanston – 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12, vs. Jackson Hole – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13, vs. Star Valley – 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19, vs. Riverton – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20, @ Cody – 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 25, vs. Green River – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27, vs. Natrona County – 3:30 p.m.