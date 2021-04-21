RSHS seniors trading orange and black for gold and brown to cheer for the Wyoming Cowboys

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 21, 2021) – Five Rock Springs High School seniors will be sporting the gold and brown in the fall as cheerleaders for the University of Wyoming.

Talon Thomas, Bella Spicer, Nico Woolsey, Briannyn Stauffer and Derrick Jones were five of 33 people chosen to be a part of the Pokes’ cheer squad.

They began with video auditions. About 170 videos were submitted to the University of Wyoming. Thomas, Spicer, Woolsey, Stauffer and Jones were then a handful of 70 who were chosen for in-person tryouts last weekend.

Spicer made Small Coed, Thomas made Small Coed, Woolsey made Large Coed, Stauffer made Large Coed and Jones made Small Coed

“Being a part of the UW cheer team is super exciting to me because I’ve been watching this cheer team since before I could walk down in Laramie,” Spicer said.

“I’m excited to create friendships with people at the university outside of people that I already know. I’m excited to cheer at one of the best schools.”

Stauffer also said that being a part of the cheer squad will help her build connections at the university.

“Being a part of the UW cheer team means a lot to me because I’ve always loved being a student-athlete. It helps stay determined in school, it helps me stay fit and athletic, and it helps me create bonds with many other people and create good friendships,” she said.

Jones said that it’s the next step in the direction where he wants to go, which is to cheer for Team USA someday.

“It’s an honor to be on the team. It’s really exciting and it’s a big step in my direction where I want to go. It’s really fun,” he said.

Thomas has only been cheering for two years with the Tigers and he said he fell in love with it almost immediately. He’s excited for the next path in his journey.

“I’ve cheered for two years at the high school here and I kind of fell in love with it. I’m excited to continue my cheer career at UW,” he said. “I’ve watched the Cowboys in every way like swimming, wrestling and volleyball since I could walk. Now I get to attend UW and cheer as well so it’s the best of both worlds.”

Woolsey said that being on the cheer team will keep him motivated to do well in school.

“Being a part of the UW cheer team means I get to keep on doing cheer, which is super exciting. It’s going to motivate me to do well in school and care about my college experience, so I’m stoked for that,” he said.

The five seniors will make it official when they sign their National Letter of Intent on Monday, May 17.

Go Pokes!