RSHS Tigers football coach named head coach for Shrine Bowl game

RSHS Tiger head football coach Mark Lenhart and family

December 21, 2021 — Congratulations to Rock Springs High School Head Football Coach Mark Lenhardt on being named the head coach for the South Team in this coming spring’s 49th Annual Shrine Bowl. The game features the state’s top graduating senior high school football players. The contest will be played June 11 in Casper.

Lenhardt, who took over the head coaching duties at RSHS in 2019, led the Tigers to this year’s 4A State Championship game.

The North team’s head coach will be Trent Pikula of Gillette’s Thunder Basin High School. Both coaches were nominated by their coaching peers from across the state.

Both Lenhardt and Pikula will now select coaches from around the state to complete their coaching staff.

The Shrine Bowl is a fundraising raiser for the Shriners Hospital in Salt Lake City.