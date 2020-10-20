RSHS Tigers Homecoming parade today at 4:00 p.m.

Wyo4News Staff,
[email protected]
(October 20, 2020) — One of the public highlights of the Rock Springs High School Homecoming week is its parade. That will take place today at 4:00 p.m. in Downtown Rock Springs.
The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) reminds drivers and residents around the school and downtown several streets will be closed to facilitate the event.
The Parade Route: The parade, as published by the RSPD Facebook page, will begin at Rock Springs High School, travel down James Drive to 2nd Street, turn onto F St, turn onto South Main, continue to B St, travel to 2nd St, and will return to James Dr.
RSPD personnel will be stationed along the route to assist with traffic, but delays can be expected.