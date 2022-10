RSHS to host career fair in November, looking for businesses interested in booths

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School, in partnership with WWCC, will be hosting a career fair on Wednesday, November 9 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Tiger Arena on the main campus at Rock Springs High School.

If any businesses are interested in having a booth at this career fair, please sign up at the following link: https://forms.gle/GzLr1DL2YE8k6aQs6 or contact Hope Downs Lewis, Assistant Principal at Rock Springs High School at 307-352-3440.