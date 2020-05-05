RSHS to recognize spring senior activity/athletic participants this week and next

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 5, 2020) — Rock Springs High School (RSHS) will be recognizing their spring senior activity students and spring senior athletes this week and next week. But, will do so in keeping with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

According to a post on the RSHS Facebook page, senior students and guests are invited to the RSHS parking lot on their particular night as listed below. Students and guests are asked to stay in their vehicles during each event.

Senior students will be announced in alphabetical order. Once a student hears their name, they will get out of their vehicle and go to the stage. Attendees are encouraged to honk their horns on behalf of that senior. A bio of the student will also be read.

Here is the schedule, time and location of each event:

Wednesday May 6th Speech and Debate 6 p.m. RSHS student parking lot

Wednesday May 6th Outdoor Track & Field 7 p.m. RSHS student parking lot

Thursday May 7th Tiger Thespian (Drama) 6 p.m. RSHS student parking lot

Thursday May 7th Girls Soccer 7 p.m. RSHS student parking lot

Monday May 11th Boys Soccer 7 p.m. RSHS student parking lot

Tuesday May 12th Band 7 p.m. RSHS student parking lot

Wednesday May 13th Choir 7 p.m. RSHS student parking lot