RSHS vacant football and girl’s basketball coaching positions update

Wyo4news Photo

March 11, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Tigers Head Football Coach Update

According to Rock Springs High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Byron Bolen, the school has decided on the person to fill the vacant head football coach position. However, the announcement will not be made until a complete background and reference check is completed.

Last season, after only two games played, new Tigers head coach Ted Holmstrom was placed on leave from his coaching and teaching duties. According to the Sweetwater County School District #1, Holmstrom had been placed on leave from his coaching and teaching duties pending the results of an investigation. Tiger assistant coach Levi Stephens was named the interim coach. In November, Holmstrom submitted his resignation, stating he was moving to Michigan to be with family.

Lady Tigers Girls Head Basketball Coach Search

Bolen also told Wyo4News that the school had posted the opening for the girls’ head coach position. It will be a nationwide search, and like the search for the new head football coach position, it will incorporate parent and student input. Bolen said the school hopes to have a new girls’ basketball head coach secured by around April 1.

The position opened when Ramiro Candelaria was released from his duties as head coach on March 4 following the Lady Tigers’ third-place finish at the 4A West Regional Tournament. Candelaria had been the Lady Tigers’ head coach since 2015. No reason was given for Candelaria’s dismissal, with District #1 stating, “Since this action involves personnel matters, the district will not provide further details and will have no further comment at this time.” Assistant coach Mike Swenson was named the team’s interim coach and guided the Lady Tigers at the recent 4A state tournament.