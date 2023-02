Wyo4news Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Rock Springs High School, RSHS Wrestling will not be hosting the conference wrestling duals scheduled for today (Friday, Feb. 3) or tomorrow (Saturday, Feb. 4) due to transportation issues.

On the Rock Springs High School Facebook page, it mentions, “We are very sorry for this inconvenience, but this is out of our control. With the latest of the season, this event will not be rescheduled. Thank you!”