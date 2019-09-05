RSHS Yearbook Club Announces Sale of Old Yearbooks

Rock Springs, Wyo. (September 5, 2019) – The Rock Springs High School (RSHS) Yearbook Club has announced that they’re selling old RSHS yearbooks to the public.

Advertisement

The yearbooks will be available for purchase during the 2019 Hall of Fame football game on Friday, September 6 starting at 6 pm at the RSHS football field. The yearbook club will have a booth set up near the concessions stand.

The yearbooks are $20 each. Below is a list of the available years for purchase:

1990 – 1994

1996 – 1997

1997 – 2019

Advertisement