RSJH art students are featured in Youth Arts Exhibits

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 16, 2021) — Rock Springs Junior High School art students are currently exhibiting their art work in celebration of Youth Arts Exhibits at the Community Fine Arts Center through Saturday, April 24th.

Each year, displays of the Sweetwater County School District #1 students’ artwork highlight the celebration of National Youth Arts Month observed in March. This observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

The students have worked in a variety of media including pencil drawings, watercolor, acrylics, ink, colored pencil, printmaking, and graphic arts. Sculpture students worked with mixed media to create a variety of 3D artwork. Following the state standards in education, students explore techniques, study important artists through history, and learn terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.

Hallie Riskus teaches Painting I and II and Printmaking.at RSJH. Nathan Wonnacott teaches Sculpture I and II as well as Computer Graphic Arts I and II. New this year to RSJH is Abbie Showecker who teaches the Drawing I and II students.

“This year’s display for the 7th and 8th grade art students is a breath of fresh air after not being able to show their work last spring,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “We can’t wait to see where this kind of talent will take these kids in their high school classes.”

The students participating are:

Drawing I : Bailey Anderson, Hannah Bae, Kayleigh Barnette, Soren Christensen, Tucker Christensen, Emilio Corona Rodriguez, Alexa Develos, Brooke East, Lilia Faudoa, Jane Fellbaum, Karla Garcia, Allyenne Gunderson, Kay Hansen, Chrissa Kersey, Azul Lopez, Noelle Moser, David Nussbaum, Jorge Olivas, Julian Padilla, Jillian Palinek, Maritza Perez, Enrique Perra, Shyli Robinson, Jordyn Rodriguez, Bivian Sarabia-Pitones, Teghan Stassinos, Rachael Wallendorff, Chaiton Williams

Drawing 2: Emma Asay, Bailey Cutler, Keirah Dean, Vilate Lowell, Emma Roark, Kayleigh Williams

Painting I: Aspen Allred, Emily Bae, Hannah Bae, Jane Fellbaum, Kahlan Kuehl, Aunica Mayne, Storm McCurdy, Jorge Olivas, Bivian Sarabia, Ivie Schaechterle, Kaylynn Shellman

Painting II: Clover Conder, Hadlee Miller, Julissa Rosales, Krystal Salayandia, Cumorah Shuler, Kennedy Terrill

Printmaking: Bryndalynn Abbott, Neveah Anderson, Tiana Copeland, Preslie Guhl, Mischa Johannessen, Hayden Knezovich, Adianna Krotzer, Conner Murray, Taylor R. Smith, Angela Silva, Jamilynn Stauffer

Sculpture I: Alexander Croft, Abril Dominguez, Sarah Fowler, Ana Kinikini

Sculpture II: Brynn Bider, Conner Murray, Emma Roark, Julissa Rosales, Makyla Sweeney, Samantha Thoma

Graphic Art I: Emily Bjork, Joshua Davis, Evie Long, Vilate Lowell, Kellen McBurnett, Laura Ramos, Gavin Robbins, Braidyn Smith

Graphic Art II: Micheal Rubich, Deegan Smith, Mia Wells

Completing the YAM exhibits calendar, next to display their work are students from the Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools April 28 – May 15. A reception is scheduled on Wednesday, April 28 at 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as enjoy the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District #1.

The CFAC was started due to the vision of one of Rock Springs High School teacher’s, Elmer Halseth. Mr. Halseth encouraged his students as far back as the 1930s to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.