RSJH art students are featured in Youth Arts Exhibits

Photo submitted by CFAC

Wyo4news Staff

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The current exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center includes 135 Rock Springs Junior High School students now through Saturday, April 30. A public reception for the art students is being held Wednesday, April 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Each year, displays of the Sweetwater County School District #1 students’ artwork highlight the celebration of National Youth Arts Month observed in March. This observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem-solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

The students have worked in a variety of media including pencil drawings, watercolor, acrylics, ink, colored pencil, printmaking, and graphic arts. Sculpture students worked with mixed media, clay and paper mache to create a variety of 3D artwork. Following the state standards in education, students explore techniques, study important artists through history, and learn terminologies such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.

Hallie Riskus teaches Painting I and II and Printmaking.at RSJH. Teaching Drawing I and II is Abbie Showecker. Nathan Wonnacott teaches Sculpture I and II as well as Computer Graphic Arts I and II.

“This year’s display for the 7th and 8th-grade art students is amazing in the level of work these students have produced,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “We can’t wait to see where this kind of talent will take these kids in their high school classes.”

The students participating are:

DRAWING I – 7th grade: Bella Aaron, Jordyn Ackerman, Tarin Anderson, Lillie Bodenhagen, Esabella Brierley, Emeree Brostoski, Paige Castillon, Olivia Davies, Elise Gannon, Jersey, Hamblin, Brooklynn Hartley, Ashley Herrera-Campos, Adyson Huffman, Arya Jackson, Lillie Lytle, Marcus Mendoza, Jensen Moeller, Kaylee Moore, Kaycie Muniz, Hannah Murray, Makayla Neal, Ava Nettik, Emily Nieto, Cambri Pedersen, Gissell Perez , Shelby Pergande, Soraya Portillo, Willow Price, Ashley Rodriguez, Daniela Salazar, Breslynn Shelley, Jaxon Stanton, Paige Tongate, Olivia Wille and 8th grade: Chloee Dawson, Aracely Del Villar, Arlyn Gomez, Teilah Guerrero, Skyler Hossele, Valentina Sagastume, April Sagastume, Sofia Salazar, Angelo Vandenberg

Drawing II – 8th grade: Amelia Chavez, Dominic Fleming, Alicia Garcia, Zoey Hudgens, Kahlan Kuehl, Aunica Mayne, Bivian Sarabia-Pitones, Mariana Sauceda Hernandez, Rachael Wallendorff

SCULPTURE I – 7th grade: Emeree Brostroski, Paige Castillon, Scarlett Cozzen, Scarlett Cozzen, Baylee Dunn, Ruby Florencio, Braelyn Harris, Ava Nicholas, Cambri Pederson, Sophia Pugmire, Izabella Salazar, Breslynn Shelley, Alex Vega, Maddie Weaver, Shieley Zancanella and 8th grade: Anyelin Carreno Hernandez, Amelia Chavez, Andrew Lauridsen, Jorge Olivias, Ava Penner

SCULPTURE II – 8th grade: Alexander Croft, Aracely Del Villar Felix, Alizon Flores, Kylynne Leon, Natalie Mitchell, Dayton Stott

GRAPHIC ART I – 7th grade: Jeremiah Bear, Adalynn Berret, Baylee Dunn, Hannah Murray, Ava Nettik, Jaxon Stanton, Javin Toth and 8th grade: Jamison Doak, Skyler Riddle, Cody Riley, Jordyn VanAusdle

GRAPHIC ART II – 8th grade: Cash Carlson, Abril Dominquez, Jovani Hernandez-Diaz, Kellen McBurnett, Bivian Serabia, Pitones, Eli Wall

PAINTING 1 – 7th grade: Tarin Anderson, Jeremiah Bear, Isabella Bear, Lilly Bodenhagen, Sophia Browder, Paige Castillon, Scarlett Cozzens, Blayke Daley, Dalila Garcia, Brooklynn Hartley, Katelynn Homan, Addy Huffman, Cambri Pedersen, Isabella Penland, Ashlyn Piaia, Tulia Resler, MaryLynn Stewart, Yuliza Vicencio-Delgadillo, Olivia Wille, Emma Wright and 8th grade: Annaliese Berrett, Kaylena Hansen, Harlie Morgan, Rose Motte, Jillian Palinek, Zoe Schmidt, Ashlyn Tolar, Hailey Verhave

PAINTING II – 8th grade: Hannah Bae, Amelia Chavez, Aracely Del Villar, Brooke East, Lilia Faudoa, Alicia Garcia, Zoey Hudgens, Kahlan Kuehl, Kylynne Leon, Natalie Mitchell, Ashlan Rosenbach, Valentina Sagastume, Rileigh Trautman, Angelo Vandenberg, Jadyn Walker, Rachel Wallendorf

PRINTMAKING – 8th grade: Amelia Chavez, Khimbra Goode, Zahayra Macias-Delgadillo

Completing the YAM exhibits calendar, Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools will be exhibiting their students artwork from May 4 – 21. A reception is scheduled on Wednesday, May 4th at 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as enjoy the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District #1.

The CFAC was started due to the vision of one of Rock Springs High School teacher’s, Elmer Halseth. Mr. Halseth encouraged his students as far back as the 1930s to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.