RSJH Art Students Are Featured In Youth Arts Exhibits

Rock Springs Junior High School art students are currently exhibiting their artwork in celebration of Youth Arts Exhibits at the Community Fine Arts Center through April 27. The CFAC is hosting a reception on Wednesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. for the students and their parents.

Each year, displays of the Sweetwater County School District #1 students’ artwork highlight the celebration of National Youth Arts Month observed in March. This observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem-solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

The students have worked in a variety of media including pencil drawings, watercolor, acrylics, ink, colored pencil, printmaking, and graphic arts. Sculpture students worked with clay and mixed media to create a variety of 3D artwork. Following the state standards in education, students explore techniques, study important artists through history, and learn terminologies such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.

Hallie Riskus teaches Painting I and II and Printmaking at RSJH. Nathan Wonnacott teaches Sculpture I and II as well as Computer Graphic Arts I and II. New this year to RSJH is Christine Pruett who teaches the Drawing I and II students. The school district saw the need for more art classes so a third teacher was added to the school’s staff.

“This year’s display for the 7th and 8th grade art students is a record having over 350 pieces of strong, exciting work,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “We can’t wait to see where this kind of talent will take these kids in their high school classes.”

Completing the YAM exhibits calendar, next to display their works are students from the Rock Springs and Black Butte High schools April 30 – May 18. A reception is scheduled on Wednesday, May 1, at 6 p.m.

Friends and family of the students and the public are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as enjoy the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District #1.

The CFAC was started due to the vision of one of Rock Springs High School teacher’s, Elmer Halseth. Mr. Halseth encouraged his students as far back as the 1930s to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.