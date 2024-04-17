RSJH student art now featured at CFAC

Submitted photo

April 17, 2024 — Press Release from the Community Fine Arts Center

The current exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) includes 124 Rock Springs Junior High School students now through Saturday, April 27th. A public reception for the art students is being held tonight from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The students have worked in a variety of media, including pencil drawings, watercolor, acrylics, ink, scratchboard, colored pencil, printmaking, and graphic arts. Sculpture students worked with mixed media, clay, and paper mache to create a variety of 3D artwork. Following the state standards in education, students explore techniques, study important artists through history, and learn terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color, hue, and value.

Hallie Riskus teaches Drawing 1 and 2, Painting 1 and 2, and Printmaking at RSJH. Nathan Wonnacott teaches Sculpture 1 and 2 as well as Computer Graphic Arts 1 and 2.

“The 7th and 8th-grade art students are very committed to their artwork, and it shows in the level of work they are producing,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “We can’t wait to see where this kind of talent will take these kids in their high school classes.”

The students participating are:

Drawing 1 — Eleanor Aanerud, Stormy Armstrong, Aubree Flores, Rylie Franklin, Taeler Herrera, Mia Holgate, Anhely Homer, Echo Knezovich, Chance Lowery, Dominic Maldonado, Brylee Muniz, Carter Price, Madeleine Roberts, Lesly Sagastume, Samantha Salgado, Zoeii Seely, Kendall Skorcz, Cruz Snyder, Jackson Stewart, Alexis Trombley, Paige Wilcock, Kaitlyne Willey, Kaylee Wilson, Sadie Woodward

Drawing 2 — JennaRose Agudu, Kacin Berdan, Emma Calvey, Jordana Frericks, Adam Hall, Aislyn Jones, Jackson McKenzie, Soraya Perez, Makynzee Puffer, Lilly Rosenbach, Aspen Seppie, Reagan Williams

Painting 1 — Olivia Bear, Alexis Dodge, Daniela Dominguez, Jordana Frericks, Bria Hafner, Sophia Hayes, Taeler Herrera, Olivia Hoopes, Adeline Hopkins, Yadira Landeros, Dominic Maldonado, Jude Peck, Makhenna Ryan, Marin Sunich

Painting 2 — Marlo Gallarza-Delgadillo, Berlynn Harrison, McKinley House-Anson, Emma Hudson, Mercedes Krotzer, Savannah Moore, Addison Nilles, Adalee Ortega, Reagan Williams

Printmaking — Rayne Copenbarger, Reagan Cordova, Marlo Gallarza-Delgadillo, Faith Gomez, Mia Holgate, Kimber Schlaud

Sculpture 1 — Zadia Edwards, Marki Ellis, Aubree Flores, Bria Halfner, Hunter Hartman, Kwenton Heaps, Adeline Hopkins, Aiden Jankowski, Mercedes Krotzer, Nicole Merrifield, Payson Muniz, Yareli Perez, Theresa Person, Madeleine Roberts, Davyn Satison, Abbigail Scott, Amanda Snyder, London Staley, Sadie Woodward

Sculpture 2 — Allyson Anastos, Levi Belnap, Jennavee Chavez, Brielle Fernandez, Isabella Gibbons, Ashlynn Keeley, Mallory McCoy, Savannah Moore, Brylee Muniz, Vanesa Salazar, Jaydyn Salazar, Fatima Sanchez, Aspen Seppie, Sadie Woodward

Graphic Arts 1 — Rhamses Alvarado, Yazdhel Casas, Denise Chamberlin, Carlos Colchado, California Eaton, Madeline Gerard, Bria Hafner, Kyrie Jereb, Mercedes Krotzer, Zackeriah Lambert, Ainsley Madsen, Hance McCann, Chevelle McMurray, Kaitlyn Moore, Cora Murray, Aryah Napoli, Steban Pacheco, Jude Peck, Evelyn Riddle, Davyn Satison, Caterina Straka, Amber Strauss, Bentlee Trombley, Hensley Vidales, Mason Wille

Graphic Arts 2 — Layla Bieber, Joshua Carmine

Friends and family of the students and the public are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibits as well as enjoy the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District #1.